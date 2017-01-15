The Federal Government has stated its inability to meet the conditions given by the #BringBackOurGirls movement before the group could join the planned guided tour of the north east including Sambisa Forest to witness the search for abducted Chibok School Girls.

Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed asserted government’s position in a response to the letter by #BBOG. Lai as he is popularly called said to #BBOG, “Thank you for your letter dated 13 Jan.2017 which is in response to ours of 11Jan.2017,requesting that we change the date of the proposed guided tour of the north-east to accommodate a pre-Tour Meeting between your organization and some top officials of the Federal Government

“We have also noted the conditions you gave for embarking on the trip,which include the said Pre-Tour Meeting and the retraction of some remarks allegedly made by the chief of Army Staff,which the #BBOG finds to be”slanderous”.

“We regret, however,to inform you that we are unable to postpone the trip as scheduled because:

“1 The need to proceed on Monday on the narrow window available to have a good wather on that day

“2 Additionally, the payment for the satellite downlink streaming of the mission has been made for that Monday, and shifting the date will require another round of booking to secure such a slot

“May we also say that apart from the #BBOG members,local and internationaL journalists have been invited for the trip while much preparations have been made by the Nigerian military.

“With due respect, we will also like to say that the remarks purportedly made by the Chief of Army Staff and the request for a meeting with certain top officials of government,are at best,tangential to the invitation we extended to the #BBOG..

Government however urged the group to drop its conditions and join others for the trip.

The latter above was in response to a reply from the #BBOG stating its conditions for participating in the guided tour of the North East.

The group noted inter alia that: “It is puzzling that the said visit happened less than forty eight hours before our movement received your letter asking us to travel in the company of the same Chief of Army Staff to Sambisa Forest.

“We demand therefore that ahead of the pre-tour meeting, the Chief of Army Staff retracts and apologizes for endorsing such slanderous attacks against our movement”:

The entire letter writing saga began when the Federal Government invited the #BBOG group to be part of the tour thus: “Let me congratulate you most sincerely for the continuing interest of you group, Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) in

the fate of the Chibok girls, including those who have regained freedom and those who remain in captivity.

“In recognition of your unwavering commitment to the freedom of the girls who remain in captivity, you are invited to nominate three of the BBOG members to join you on a guided trip to the North-east on Monday, January 16, 2017.

“The trip, being planned by the military, will see the Minister of Defence and Information as well as the chief of air staff and chief of army staff joining the invited BBOG members and a select group of journalists, first to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Command Centre in Yola to witness first-hand the efforts being made to search for the girls by the NAF and then join the day and sorties by the NAF to the Sambisa Forest. Please note that due to the limited seats on the

planes, only two of the invited BBOG members will join the NAF sorties.

“After the sorties, the team will return to Yola for a briefing by the NAF on their daily search for the girls, as well as all those who have been abducted by Boko Haram.

“It is our believe that this trip will avail the BBOG the opportunity to witness and better understand the efforts being made by Nigeria military to secure the freedom for the abducted girls and all other victims of the Boko Haram terrorist.’’

SHARE: Tell Your Friends:

Tweet

Instagram

Print



Email



Tags: BBOG, Chibok, FG, Lai, nigeria, SAMBISA, Slider