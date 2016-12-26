DJ sensation, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola popularly known as ‘DJ Cuppy’ on Sunday opened up about her relationship with Super Eagles international and Sunderland FC striker, Victor Anichebe.

She made this public while featuring as a guest on the popular youth talk show, Rubbin’ Minds on Channels TV with host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

DJ Cuppy revealed that she and Victor had been in a relationship for over a year. According to her: “This is the first time I’m actually speaking about this and I am really really happy. It’s so refreshing to be with someone that’s very open minded, hardworking, and understanding as well.

“We hardly see each other because of how busy we are, but sometimes I go for his games and some times he comes for my gigs too.”

She spoke further about how they got to meet each other, and her plans in the immediate future.

Rubbin’ Minds is a youth focused discussion program which airs 3pm every Sunday on Channels TV. The show has hosted the likes of Davido, Toke Makinwa, Seyi Shay, Adekunle Gold, and many other youth culture influencers.

