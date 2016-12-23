Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has accused the DSS of cheap blackmail.The DSS said Thursday that Wike was sponsoring protests in Abuja using one Ikenga, an aide to Senate President Bukola Saraki as mobiliser

Wike in a reaction through Dr. Austin Tam-George, Rivers Commissioner for Information and Communication said: “It is an irresponsible scaremongering by an agency that seems bent on a mission to blackmail the governor of Rivers State, and bring the state government into disrepute.

“Governor Wike is a man of peace, and would never orchestrate disturbances in any part of the country.

“The Rivers State Government challenges the DSS to leave Governor Wike alone, and instead focus their operational attention on the Boko Haram insurgency that has killed over 70, 000 people, and displaced 6 million Nigerians , in the past six years.

“The government and people of Rivers State will never succumb to cheap blackmail by the DSS, or any federal agency by whatever name.”

