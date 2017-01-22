Barrister Osuagwu Ugochukwu, counsel to Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai has debunked reports of peace moves with Premium Times, an online newspaper based in Abuja, Nigeria.

Ugochukwu said Saturday that, in fact the charges against the journalists were ready and the staff will be ‘arraigned in court’ this week.

Premium Times Publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi and a correspondent were arrested last week following a raid on the newspaper’s headquarters in Abuja.

It could be recalled that PRNigeria had issued a press release where it was said that the FCT Police Command had sued for peace, urging the parties involved to settle the matter out of court.

Even more, Premium Times also issued a statement Saturday thanking everyone for the support and solidarity towards the newspaper.

The statement from Buratai’s lawyer however insists, the case is not over.

Titled:”DISCLAIMER OVER VANGUARD PUBLICATION ON PREMIUM TIMES MATTER WITH FCT POLICE” Buratai’s lawyer said : “My attention has been drawn to a publication by vanguard newspaper of January 21 2017 entitled “Army, Premium Times Impasse: FCT Police Command Sues for Peace” which falsely stated that the FCT Police Command has urged the management of the Premium Times and the Nigerian Army to resolve and settle their dispute peacefully.

“This publication is false. No such statement was made by FCT PLICE COMMAND nor the COMMISSIONER.

“What we had with the FCT Police Commissioner was a session to extract facts from both sides of the matter before the Police can proceed with filing criminal charges against Premium times Personalities involved in peddling injurious falsehood against the person of the Chief of Army Staff.

“In fact the three Count charges against the affected premium times staff are ready as at 5pm yesterday. They would be arraigned in Court next week . There is no such thing as peace meeting or reconciliation as claimed by Vanguard. This is a criminal matter and not civil where you reconcile.”

SHARE: Tell Your Friends:

Tweet

Instagram

Print



Email



Tags: Buratai, Journalists, Media, nigeria, Police, Premium Times, Raid