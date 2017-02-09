Pin It

Photo News: Osinbajo Interacts With Protesting NLC, TUC, CSO Topguns In Aso Rock


L-R: Issa Aremu, NLC  chieftain; Ibe Ikachukwu Min of Petroleum; Senetor Chris Ngige, Minister of Labor and Employment; Ag President Yemi Osinbajo; Ayuba Wabba, NLC president; and Baba Kaigama, TUC president and others during the interaction with the Ag President at the State House. 9th Feb 2017. Photo: Novo Isioro.

 

L.R -Issa Aremu with Ag President Yemi Osinbajo during the interaction at the State House. 9th Feb 2017. Photo: Novo Isioro

