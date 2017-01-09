(EFCC Press Release) The trial of Justice Rita Ngozi Ofili-Ajumogobia and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Godwin Obla continued today, 9 January, 2017 before Justice O.H Oshodi of Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja with the accused seeking adjournment.

In separate applications, counsel to the first defendant, O. Akoni, SAN and counsel to the second defendant Ifedayo Adedipe, SAN asked the court to adjourn the trial claiming they were not privy to the documents needed to continue with the trial.

But prosecution, Rotimi Oyedepo objected to the applications, contending that he was yet to receive any process from the defence counsels.

Justice Oshodi refused the applications and ordered the continuation of trial.

In the event, the prosecution presented its first witness, Ademola Oshodi, a branch manager of Diamond Bank.

Oshodi told the court that he is Justice Ajumogobia’s account manager and carried out various transactions for her.

He said he used to receive monies in Naira and U.S Dollars and that he often made deposits into her Diamond bank account. Ademola further revealed that there were transactions between him and the defendant wherein he would receive monies from Justice Ajumogobia in U.S Dollars and pay into her Naira and U.S Dollar accounts.

The witness also mentioned to the court several accounts opened and operated in Diamond bank by Justice Ajumogobia which he used to help her transfer monies both within and outside the country.

He further informed the court that there is one Saidi Danladi Abba who paid monies into Justice Ajumogobia’s accounts regularly.

Trial was aborted midway into the witness’ testimony as Justice Oshodi informed the court that he had other matters to attend to and adjourned proceedings to 30 January, 2017 .

