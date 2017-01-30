The Nigeria Customs Service has announced the seizure of of 661 pieces of pump action rifles which were concealed with steal doors and other merchandize goods.

Also, the names of three suspected arrested in connection with the illegal importation of the rifles have been disclosed.

They are Mr. Oscan Okafor (Importer) , 51; Mr. Mahmud Hassan (Clearing Agent) , 56 and Mr. Sadique Mustapha (accompanying the consignment to its destination) ,28.

These disclosures were made during a briefing on the seizure of arms by officers and men of Nigeria Customs Service, FOU Zone A, Ikeja by the Comptroller-General Of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) on Monday 30th Jan. 2017



Ali said “On Sunday 22nd January 2017, the Roving Team of the NCS Federal Operations Unit while on information patrol intercepted a Mack truck with registration number BDG 265 XG conveying a 1x40ft Container with Number: PONU/825914/3 along Mile 2 Apapa road

“The truck was immediately taken to the premises of FOU Zone A, Ikeja where Physical examination revealed 49 boxes containing a total number of 661 pieces of pump action rifles concealed with steal doors and other merchandize goods

“These Rifles are under absolute prohibition; therefore its importation is illegal. Such deadly contravention of the law is even more unacceptable considering the fragile security situation in some parts of the country.

He also disclosed the above listed suspected arrested in connection with the illegal importation.

According to the customs boss,”Investigation has already commenced and I have directed that the drag net should be wide enough to fish out all persons involved in the importation and clearing of the consignment. Already, the Officers involved in the clearance of this container are with the Comptroller FOU Zone ‘A’ Ikeja.

“This seizure underscores the determination of the Service to enforce all laws relating to importation and exportation of goods into and out of Nigeria thereby contributing to the economy, security and wellbeing of the Country.

“This feat is no doubt commendable and represents the new normal in the service where most Officers and Men are on a daily basis ensuring that illegalities are not allowed unchecked. I commend the “Comptroller, all Officers and Men involved in this great seizure.

He called “on all well meaning Nigerians to support the service with information that could assist the Service perform their statutory responsibilities in the interest of our father land.”

