The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has congratulated the residents of the Federal Capital Territory, as the World celebrates the New Year 2017.

The Minister in his New Year message today, prayed that the year 2017 ushers in for the residents and indeed the nation at large, continued peace and prosperity.

Malam Bello appreciated God for sparing our lives to witness the New Year, inspite of the daunting challenges facing the nation.

The Minister charged all residents of the Federal Capital Territory irrespective of religious belief, social affiliation or political inclination to continue to live in peace and harmony with one another.

Malam Bello assured that just as the FCTA embarked on completion of major on-going road projects in the city during the preceding year, the Administration would continue to strive towards the same direction for the entire Territory this New Year and beyond.

He also expressed the commitment of the FCT Administration to continue to provide a serene and clean environment in consonance with the Road Map of his Administration.

The Minister remarked that the Administration sees the New Year as a watershed in several respects because he is determined to provide the highest possible service to the Territory.

According to him, “we are committed to ensuring that this year will witness remarkable progress in many areas of service delivery having in mind that Abuja is the window through which the World sees Nigeria.”

He however reminded the residents to be security conscious whilst the FCT Administration continues to work in concert with the security community to guarantee the safety of the lives and property across the Territory.

The Minister urged the residents of the Territory to continue to be peace-loving, law abiding and to pray for the nation and its leader, President Muhammad Buhari for the country to surmount all its challenges.

Malam Bello, therefore, solicited for the cooperation and understanding of all the residents of the Federal Capital Territory, to enable the Administration build an all-inclusive capital city with services provided optimally.

SHARE: Tell Your Friends:

Tweet

Instagram

Print



Email



Tags: Abuja, FCT, nigeria