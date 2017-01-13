By Abdullahi Mohammed

The Nigerian Senate on Thursday has asked the Minister of state for Aviation and other stakeholders to come back on Tuesday to allow him provide more details and also allow other Senators contribute‎ to the debate on the planned closure of the Abuja airport

Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika,‎ while briefing senate on planned closure of Abuja airport and‎ position of the ministry of Aviation, ‎explained that‎ ‎all options to use portion of the airport will not work, stating that most planes are too big. ‎

‎

He said that ‎to continue to operate Abuja airport will be unsafe, unreasonable as there is a daily occurrence of incidents‎‎, giving instance that on the 8th of January this year, a plane landed in Abuja which ruined the tire and now the plane can no longer fly.‎

‎

When the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, put the question to know the status of preparation of Kaduna airport to serve as alternative for closure of the Airport, he said train services and executive bus services along with helicopter will be provided as an alternative to the closure of Abuja airport. ‎

Sirika also noted that e‎very flight plan always has alternate landing route and it has always been Kaduna for Abuja. ‎‎

‎

When Saraki asked the Minister of Aviation if it’s prudent to spend close to N5.5b in six weeks as the cost might double, Sirika assured that local engineers and indigenous companies will be engaged so as to put the money back into country economy.‎‎

He revealed that construction of Runway was N8Million in 2007 and N45Million in 2009 and the contract was eventually cancelled.‎

‎‎

The Aviation minister also stated that Abuja runway was constructed in 1982 and has only a lifespan of 14 years. Now he said it has been overstretched beyond its lifespan.

While expressing his concerns , Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West, noted that failure to involve the senate and the senate aviation committee is not acceptable, while reminding the minister that even though he speaks as if the planned Closure is not reversible, he said that the Senate has final say‎.

SHARE: Tell Your Friends:

Tweet

Instagram

Print



Email



Tags: Abuja, Airport, Sirika