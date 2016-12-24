More troops have been deployed to Kaduna State ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations just as the 24-hour curfew imposed in the three Local Government Areas of Jema’a, Kaura and Zangon Kataf has been relaxed.

The development was after credible intelligence at the disposal of security agencies suggests a possible threat to peace and urgent need to nip it in the bud and the earlier imposition of 24-hour curfew in three local government areas of the state, namely, Jema’a, Kaura and Zangon Kataf.

Samuel Aruwan, Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai’s spokesman disclosed this in a statement Saturday.

Aruwan said:“In order to strengthen security in Southern Kaduna and the state at large, more troops and operatives comprising the Nigerian Army,DSS,and other intelligence personnel/investigators have been deployed to ensure the security of citizenry and maintenance of law and order. The Nigerian Police has also deployed various units of Mobile Police, Counter Terrorism Units (CTU) as well as many units of both conventional and undercover police to adequately provide security to the people.

“You may recall that the Governor had met Mr. President regarding the security situation in the areas and the intelligence reports at the disposal of security agencies.”

Similarly, the 24-hour curfew imposed in three local government areas (Jema’a, Kaura and Zangon Kataf) will be relaxed to 12 hours from 6pm to 6am with effect from 25th and 26th of December, 2016. However, the 24-hour curfew in the LGAs will continue on the 27th December 2016.

Citizens throughout the state can contact security agencies via the following emergency numbers:

0703-967-5856, 0807-539-1105

You may contact the Area Commanders through the following numbers also:

Kaduna Central Senatorial District: 0803-385-0043 or 0803-433-1872

Kaduna North Senatorial District: Zaria: 0803-317-4270 and 0806-128-6619

Kaduna South Senatorial District: Kafanchan: 0813-262-0315 and 0803-632-9263

