Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has approved the appointment of Professor Muhammad Tanko as the new Vice Chancellor of the Kaduna State University (KASU). This follows recommendations from the Governing Council of the university.

Professor Tanko, a former Deputy Vice-Chancellor of KASU, holds a Ph.D in Accounting and Finance. The new VC has teaching experience at undergraduate and graduate levels, with significant quality supervision and valuable inter-disciplinary collaboration. He has a strong track record of research as evidenced by the quality of his papers in peer-reviewed Journals. Aside from his core area of Finance, Audit and Taxation, he has also researched on the deployment of tools to enhance education by distance learning.

A foundation staff of KASU, Professor Tanko has demonstrated academic leadership and provided community service. He has served as Head of Department, Dean of the School of Management Science and Deputy Vice Chancellor and Acting Vice Chancellor of the Kaduna State University.

Professor Tanko was born in Kawo, Kaduna North Local Government Area in 1969. He obtained his first degree from Bayero University, Kano, where he graduated with a B.Sc. Accounting (2.1) in 1991, then earned an M.Sc. in Accounting and Finance in 1997, an MBA in 2000 and a Ph.D in Accounting and Finance in 2005 from the famous Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

He joined the services of the Kaduna State University in 2005 from ABU, Zaria, and rose from Head of Department to Dean before he was appointed as Executive Chairman of the Kaduna State Board of Internal Revenue in 2012. He has graduated over 20 Ph.D candidates. He has over 10,000 downloads at the famous Social Science Research Network (SSRN) and about 2,500 downloads from ResearchGate and RePEc Author Service.

He is a professor of Accounting and Finance, a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, and is a member of several professional associations.

