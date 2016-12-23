The International Committee of the Red Cross carried out a 2 day training program on humanitarian principles and international standards of law enforcement for personnel of the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad and the FCT Special Anti Robbery Squad at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Abuja between 20th – 21st December, 2016.

Assistant Inspector General of Police, Department of Training, AIG Sani Mohammed while declaring open the training session, stressed the need for Police personnel to exhibit professionalism while carrying out their official duties in line with the relevant provisions in the Force Order and other Administrative Instructions. The AIG reminded the trainees on the pivotal role they play in the administration of criminal justice. He urged the trainees to concentrate, learn, assimilate and put to use what they would be taught during the workshop.

Mr. Pietro Tilli, the Chief facilitator of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) emphasized the need to continue the existing cooperation between his organization and the Nigeria Police Force, pointing out that the ICRC has been operating a mutual open door policy with the Force.

He further stated that the synergy has yielded positive results one of which is the training of one thousand two hundred (1200) Police personnel in 2013 by the organization. The ICRC according to him is a humanitarian organization which among other things provides succour to victims of armed conflicts and detainees across the world.

