The Football Writers Association of Nigeria (FWAN) has urged the triumphant Super Falcons to release the trophy they won at the just-concluded African Women Champion (AWCON) in Cameroun to the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF.

Speaking after its meeting in Abuja yesterday, FWAN interim chairman, Chris Onokpegu said there is need for the senior female team to release the trophy to the country’s football governing body in the spirit of fair play which FIFA preaches.

His words, “Apart from the spirit of fair play which the world football governing body preaches, they should also consider the spirit of Christmas. Nigerians were solidly behind them when they were in Cameroun and were praying for them to win the trophy for Nigerians as a Christmas gift.

“Many of us also condemned the shoddy treatment on them when they were not paid. We are beseeching the Falcons on behalf of Nigerians and the NFF to please release the trophy honourably since they have been paid because the image of the country will be at stake if anything happens to the trophy,” he added.

The pioneer chairmen however appealed to the football house to facilitate payment of allowances and bonuses of other female national teams including the Flying Eagles.

Meanwhile, FWAN which specializes in football reportage however commend the chairman of the League Management Company, LMC, Shehu Dikko for his ability to calm the nerves of ex-players of Akwa United, Nasarawa United and Taraba Football Club, who came in their numbers for a show down over their unpaid sign-on fees and salaries at the NFF secretariat yesterday.

According to the FWAN boss, “Apart from reassuring the protesting players of plans by both the LMC and the state governments to pay their money, he also gave the players money to take care of themselves.

“The leadership style of Dikko is worth emulating. Despite the fact that the players were raining all sorts of abuses on him, he was calm and friendly with them,” the FWAN chairman concluded.

