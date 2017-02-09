Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Chief Audu Ogbeh has commended Sokoto state government for giving necessary attention to cultivation of grains and improvement of farming techniques in the state.

Speaking when he received a team from Sokoto State Ministry of Agriculture, led by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal in Abuja, Ogbeh said paying special attention to crops like rice, sorghum, millet, wheat among others will boost local consumption and prepare grounds for export.

A statement issued Thursday by Tambuwal’s spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, quoted Ogbeh as saying that the Federal Government will support Sokoto farmers with modern harvesters so as to reduce hours wasted when applying manual method to harvest crops.

“In the next few days, we’re deploying modern machineries to you to help our farmers improve yield. We have also included Sokoto among states to benefit from the 600 insemination centres we are establishing to boost milk and meat production,” the minister said.

In his remarks, Tambuwal said agricultural activities have received a huge boost in Sokoto in the last two years, adding that yield have doubled in crops like cowpea, onion, tomato, sesame and rice.

He said the introduction of anchor borrowers’ scheme, in collaboration with Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has helped farmers with finances and equipment.

“We are working round the clock to modernize farming activities in the country, and will welcome any support from the Federal Government in addition to the ones already extended to us so far,” the Governor added.

While commending Ogbeh for his concern for the advancement of small holder farmers, Tambuwal also appealed to the minister to revisit the list of farmers recently enumerated by the FG for its GPS scheme, saying due to lack of adequate enlightenment, majority were not captured.

SHARE: Tell Your Friends:

Tweet

Instagram

Print



Email



Tags: Grains, nigeria, Ogbeh, Sokoto, Tambuwal