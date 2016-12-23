The FCT Administration will strengthen collaboration with religious organizations in the Federal Capital Territory to foster unity and harmony.

FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello gave this assurance, while receiving the new executive committee of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), FCT Chapter that paid him a visit in his office at Area 11, Garki I District, Abuja.

The Minister remarked that his Administration would continue to maintain a robust line of communication with religious bodies to help contain any security breach in the Territory.

While congratulating the new executive committee over their election, he called for proactive engagement to nip security challenges in the bud.

The Minister promised to work very closely with the new exco to enable them build on the work of their predecessors and therefore, wants communication lines to remain opened.

He commended the past executive committee members led by Rev. Israel Akanji for their service to humanity and particularly to the Federal Capital Territory; saying, “the peace we enjoy in FCT is as a result of the hard work by leaders of religious bodies and other stakeholders”.

Malam Bello however, appealed to the new CAN leadership in the Federal Capital Territory to help reach out to their members in order to stop indiscriminate pasting of posters which deface the city.

Speaking earlier, the former FCT CAN Chairman and now the Chairman of CAN, North Central Zone, Rev. Israel Akanji who led the delegation said that he was in FCTA to present the new executive members led by Rev. Samson Jonah, to the FCT authorities.

Rev. Akanji noted that CAN has received enormous support from the FCT Administration over the years and appreciated also in a special way, the tremendous support they have been enjoying during festive periods.

The Chairman seized the opportunity to commend the FCT Minister, for the interfaith collaboration being encouraged by his Administration; stating that such action usually calms nerves.

Meanwhile, the National President of CAN, Rev. Supo Ayokunle who came to support the FCT CAN during the occasion also used the opportunity to pray for the nation and its leadership.

