Emirates, voted the World’s Best Airline in the 2016 Skytrax World Airline Awards, is offering Nigerian travellers special Economy Class and Business Class return airfares to a range of exciting destinations across its global network.

Those wanting to visit family or friends, or see and experience a new and exciting destination, can take advantage of this limited time offer by booking between 9th January and 18th January 2017. Travel must take place between 16thJanuary and 15th June 2017. Further terms and conditions apply.

Economy Class fares from Lagos to Dubai for example start from USD800, to Beirut from USD776 and to Manchester from USD911, while return Business Class fares to Dubai starts from USD2,896, to Beirut from USD2887 and to Manchester from USD2993.

Special fares to a number of other selected destinations are also available. Economy Class fares from Lagos to Delhi starts from USD924, to Chennai from USD932, to Mumbai from USD937, to to Bangkok from USD939, London Heathrow from USD948, to Guangzhou from USD960, to Kuala-Lumpur from USD1,074, New York USD1,111, Houston from USD1,111, Beijing from USD1,123, Shanghai from USD1,123, and Singapore from USD1,321. While return Business Class fares to Delhi starts from USD 2,676, to Chennai from USD2,582, to Mumbai from USD2,466, to Bangkok from USD3,448, to London Heathrow from USD 3,123, Guangzhou from USD3,463, to Kuala-Lumpur from USD3,847,to New York from USD4,590, to Beijing from USD3,463, to Shanghai from USD 3,463, and Singapore from USD3,993.

Emirates hub, Dubai, offers a modern, convenient and comfortable transit to connect to flights across the airline’s worldwide network, with many key destinations having multiple departures and being serviced by the airline’s iconic double decker A380 aircraft.

Customers traveling on Emirates can look forward to world class service and hospitality from the airline’s multi-national cabin crew, while enjoying complimentary gourmet meals and beverages. Emirates also offers over 2500 channels of on demand audio and visual entertainment on its ice system, from the latest movies, music and games, including 90 dedicated channels for children.

Emirates also offers families with young children special services and products to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable flight, from free toys to kid?s meals, entertainment and priority boarding.

