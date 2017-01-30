As a participant in the NHIS I must doff my hat to Professor Usman Yusuf, the not so new chief executive of this unique and potentially life-changing health insurance scheme of the Federal Government. Many chief executives have come and gone a t the NHIS without rekindling hopes of beneficiaries that the peculiar problems of the scheme which deny them intended advantages will be addressed in their favour. As a result, the major snags have lingered even as changes of “ogas at the top” have been heralded with assurances of improved service delivery that get lost in translation to practice.

I have been particularly attentive to the pronouncements of the latest NHIS CEO since his recent appointment and keenly observed how, unlike his predecessors, he conveys a deep familiarity with the problems militating against optimum implementation of the Scheme as well as an intelligent insight into the causes. When he hinges his determination to right the wrongs on the “presidential marching orders’ he received directly from reform-focused President Buhari it sounds like the warning siren of an approaching fire truck that brooks no distraction or obstacle on its urgent mission.

In a reassuring riposte to the public dismay over the billions of naira expended under the NHIS without commensurate impact on the woes of beneficiaries, Professor Usman Yusuf boldly described the NHIS scenario as “worse than fuel subsidy”, the notorious rip off scam involving billions of naira embezzled in the name of a dubious subsidy on petroleum. It is an apt illustration of the NHIS scenario.

The informed suspicions of the hapless NHIS beneficiaries who encountered series of difficulties and often tacit denial of ascribed incentives and services of the Scheme were validated by the NHIS “new Sherrif’’s assertion that some Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs) and health care givers under the NHIS had been collecting money from the agency for work not done. This eloquently explains the sickening situation whereby some HMOs and other corporate bodies engaged to serve beneficiaries instead fed fat on the funds by short-changing the beneficiaries.

The NHIS chief must have won the hearts and minds of the beneficiaries by declaring that he would delist any of the HMOs that could not perform creditably and honestly as he lamented the inability of the Scheme to cover as many needy Nigerians as it should have. You could feel his passionate commitment to advancing the cause of the beneficiaries and courageous intention to check the underlying excesses of the HMOs.

For the avoidance of doubt this is how the professor defined his mission at the NHIS : “My mandate at the Scheme is to design and implement strategies and instruments that will make NHIS a good steward of the nation’s commonwealth. The new process will pointedly have no place for vices and distractions like corruption, inefficiency, impunity and political patronage.” Period! This also succinctly encapsulates the elixir of corrective management required to rid this laudable and highly beneficial health promotion scheme of its inequities and exploitative abuses and release its full potentials to actualize the people-oriented vision and mission of NHIS.

But certainly it will take more than such confidence-building pronouncements to realize the humane and reformist agenda of Professor Usman Yusuf and the disillusioned beneficiary as well as the larger society may rightly adopt a cautious wait and see attitude notwithstanding the uncommon insight and avowed determination of this new ES. In this regard the professor has also been unveiling new policies and initiatives pointedly primed to demonstrate executive and corporate capacity hitherto lacking in restoring the credibility and relevance of the NHIS in addressing challenges of service delivery bedeviling the scheme.

Significantly, he has brought the NHIS out of its reclusive managerial stance on monitoring and moderating the implementation of the letter and spirit of the NHIS by the intelligent physical placement of NHIS on the spot in the hospitals engaged under the Scheme at the disposal of hitherto helpless beneficiaries facing a myriad of irregularities and denial of facility. By this deft strategic move , Professor Usman Yusuf has broken the collusive link between some HMOs and hospitals which facilitated the “subsidy scam” scenario. With the proposed deployment of NHIS personnel to be supported by NYSC interns to man NHIS desks in all participating hospitals and act as its “eyes and ears”, an independent and accountable intervention has been introduced not only to guide and assist beneficiaries but also ensure that the Scheme is indeed being fully implemented as intended. As a befitting bonus the professor announced a proposal for the coverage of NYSC participants in the NHIS to end the ordeal of corps members with health challenges.

As far as beneficiaries are concerned this singular policy initiative will substantially ease their access to the NHIS and provide an official armour against the culture of short-changing and deception they encounter from some HMOs and hospitals operating the Scheme. It will enable NHIS also to be dynamic in responding to and resolving unforeseen hitches in the implementation by fine-tuning its policies accordingly.

It is from these perspectives in the ground-breaking performance of Professor Usman Yusuf as NHIS Executive Secretary that I draw inspiration and hang my hopes that we have had the last of the worst experience of the deliberate sabotage of a laudable social and health welfare scheme. I have every reason therefore not only to welcome his appointment but to fervently pray for his success in bringing the change agenda to the NHIS. So help us God !

OBADIAH KYET wrote from Jos

