(Press Release) Continental Broadcasting Service (CBS) Limited, owners of Television Continental (TVC) and Radio Continental (RC) has announced the appointment of Andrew Hanlon as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective mid February 2017.

According to a statement by the Chairman of CBS Board of Directors, Mr. Kehinde Durosimi-Etti “Andrew, a citizen of the Republic of Ireland, comes on board with over 30 years’ experience in the broadcast industry. He will be responsible for defining and delivering the business strategy and providingoverall leadership for the operation of Television Continental and Radio Continental.

“I am pleased that Andrew has joined us at CBS. His creativity, extensive experience, expertise and deep understanding of the broadcast industry will be of great value to the holistic strategic direction of CBS as an innovative-driven global media organization. I wish him the very best.’’

In his response, Andrew Hanlon stated, “I am delighted to lead the CBS team to continue to uphold the highest standards of organizational excellence on all its platforms in Nigeria and across Africa. I am looking forward to making my contribution to the growth of the Television Continental and Radio Continental and to working with the highly talented and dedicated team of professionalsacross the organisation”

Prior to joining CBS Andrew worked as Director of News and Information Programming at Ireland’s leading independent national television station, TV3 in Dublin, where he was responsible for the channel’s news and daily studio programming for 18 years. As a founding director of the company in 1998, Andrew established the station’s award winning national news service along with a host of other market leading programmes.

Andrew’s career in news programming began in 1986 with RTE, Ireland’s state owned national television and radiobroadcaster, where he worked as a reporter and newscaster for three years before taking the position of Head of News at leading Dublin radio station 98FM, part of the international Communicorp group of radio stations between1989 and 1997.

He then took up the role of founding Managing Director of Independent Network News (INN), a syndicated national radio news service for the network of independent radio stations in Ireland.

