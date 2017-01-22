A political pressure group ,Osun Buharist Society has condemned as callous and barbaric ungodly rumour that President Muhammadu Buhari has passed away in Germany.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Osogbo and circulated round the media houses ,the group categorised those spreading the rumour as “agents of darkness who are working round the clock to set the country ablaze”, warning that ” it is time to out the loss of 2015 at our back.

“What we are witnessing is the desperation of a power elite angry and bitter for its loss at poll and is fatally plotting to plunge the country into chaos. We the ordinary citizens must resist them. We must say no to evil plot.

” President Buhari is entitled to medical leave and he duly ceded power to his Vice President ,a man of God in politics. Is a 70 year old man not entitled to medical check up?”,the statement asked rhetorically.

The statement signed by its publicity secretary , Mallam Abiodun Kamar said “now is the time to pray for our leaders .The holy books indeed command us to respect and support constituted authority.

” We can not as patriots wish ourselves dead talkless of our president .We appeal to all Nigerians to unite behind President Buhari as he battles the economic parasites who destroyed our economy “,the group noted .

The group is described as “a multi partisan pan Osun forum supportive of the reform efforts of the Buhari presidency”