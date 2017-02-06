In compliance with a Supreme Court order, the case challenging the emergence of Aminu Waziri Tambuwal as candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the April 2015 elections returned to the Federal High Court, with all parties making appearance before Justice F. Kolawole.

Senator Umaru Dahiru is challenging the emergence of Tambuwal as APC’s candidate in an election the defendant eventually won and was sworn in as Governor of Sokoto State in May 2015.

At the resumed hearing of the case Monday in Court Six of the Federal High Court, counsel to the APC, JS Okutepa SAN and Aare Muyiwa Akinboro SAN, picked hole in the Applicant’s amended motion which sought an order declaring Dahiru the Governor.

Dahiru, through his lawyer Abdulhamid Muhammed Esq, had brought an amended motion dated Januray 30, and filed on the 31st of January 2017, urging the court to declare his client Governor, a move objected to by the defendants.

In a counter affidavit, Tambuwal, represented by SI Ameh SAN, G Tetengi SAN and 23 others, raised objection to the amended motion, saying all parties are bound by law to commence trial of the originating summons as ruled by the Supreme Court.

Okutepa SAN further observed that allowing the motion to stand will be deviating from the original case.

Justice Kolawole adjourned the case to February 28 for hearing of the motion on notice.

