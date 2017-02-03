Again, authorities are making frantic efforts to assure members of the public that no student of a college in Southern Kaduna was killed.

In a further bid to debunk media reports that 5 students of College of Education (COE)‎ Gidan Waya in southern part of Kaduna State were killed, the School administrator Professor Emmanuel Joseph Chom has asserted that there was none of his student killed.He described the said report as malicious, false and lacking any iota of truth.

While addressing a press conference in Kaduna, the school administrator wondered why any person or group of persons consciously or unconsciously ‎will want to destroy government’s determined effort at ensuring that normalcy return to the area with such unsubstantiated report.

Thus, he called on well meaning individuals particularly those in the media profession to always cross check their facts particularly as it affects security before publishing such information to avoid putting the state in bad light in the eyes of the public and investors.

“I want to strongly and unequivocally and without any iota of doubt, fear or favour say that there was no student of College of Education, Gidan Waya that was killed as reported by a national daily and some online and social media, nothing of such happened.

“The report has caused so much fear in the minds of parents who have continued to call to authenticate the veracity of such report. ‎The present situation in the state particularly where the school is located is very fragile and that is why we have to use this media to tell all concerned that there was no attack on any student of the school.

“Beside, the school among other schools within the area has been closed since November last year (2016) and at the moment, we don’t have the department of Mass Communication education as the students allegedly killed ‎as reported were said to have come from that department of the college.

” The only time a student of the school was killed was when the student who was on errand for his father took a wrong route and ran into the hands of Fulani Herdsmen and was killed, my security guard prior to the closure of the school was also killed, but these killings were last year and not recently as reported”.

He informed ‎however, that necessary efforts is being made to resume back in view of the relative normalcy that is gradually returning to the area.

“Our internal security measures are in place 24 hours, we also have a lot of men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), armed police men on ground to compliment government security me‎asures already put in place. There is also enough security check points in and around the school and environs” he stressed.

The College of Nursing, Kaduna State University (KASU) and the College of Education Gidan Waya all in Jema’a local government area in Southern Kaduna ‎Senatorial district of Kaduna State have been closed down over security related challenges which is already receiving adequate attention by the government.

In the meantime , Zango Kataf local government area is under a 24 – hour curfew while Kaura and Jema’a local government areas are also under dust to down curfew.

