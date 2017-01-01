Kyari Didn’t Use High Commission Funds For Medical Treatment In London – Presidency

The Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, did not use the funds of the Nigeria High Commission in London to pay his medical bills during his recent visit for emergency medic ...

How I Paid Money Into Ajumogobia’s Diamond Bank Accounts-Witness

(EFCC Press Release) The trial of Justice Rita Ngozi Ofili-Ajumogobia and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Godwin Obla continued today, 9 January, 2017 before Justice O.H Oshodi ...

Buhari Sacks Executive Secretary Of Financial Reporting Council Of Nigeria

(UPDATED) President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate removal  of the Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRN). A statement by Senior Speci ...

Suicide Bombers Device Fresh Approach, Target Residences, Army Warns

The Nigerian Army has alerted the general public to a fresh approach being adopted by those described as “desperate remnants of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT).” A statement signed by ...

Kure To Be Buried On Wednesday – Niger Govt

Tina George - Minna The burial of the former state governor, Engineer Abdulkadir Abdullahi Kure has been slated for Wednesday in Minna, the state capital. The body will arrive Minn ...

Shake Up As Peterside Redeploys NIMASA Directors, Others

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dr. Dakuku Peterside has approved the redeployment of some senior Management staff of the Ag ...

Rivers PDP Lashes Out At Peterside Over Tirade Against Wike

The Rivers State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lashed out at the defeated candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2015 Governorship Election, Mr ...

News

Kyari Didn’t Use High Commission Funds For Medical Treatment In London – Presidency

The Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, did not use the funds of the Nigeria High Commission in London to pay his medical more ...

Business

Ahmed Directs Release of N2b To LGs as Kwara Receives N3.7b Paris Club Refund

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has directed the immediate release of N2billion to the sixteen local government coun more ...

Politics

Rivers PDP Lashes Out At Peterside Over Tirade Against Wike

The Rivers State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lashed out at the defeated candidate of the All Progressives Co more ...

Columns

Wrong-headed, By Dan Agbese

Email: ochima44@yahoo.co.uk  SMS: 08055001917 Oh my God! This government has fallen into the temptation of being a do-gooder.I sup more ...

Interviews

How Dickson, Patriotic Bayelsans Resisted APC Dark Forces – Iworiso-Markson

The December 5 2015 and January 9 2016 governorship election in Bayelsa State, according to Daniel Iworiso-Markson, the Chief Pres more ...

Sport

Rubbin’ Minds: DJ Cuppy Opens Up On Her Relationship With Footballer, Victor Anichebe

DJ sensation, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola popularly known as ‘DJ Cuppy’ on Sunday opened up about her relationship with Super Eagles more ...

World

Nigeria Won’t Let Down Guinea Bissau, Buhari Assures

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday assured that as the Chairman of ECOWAS Contact Group on Guinea Bissau, he will do his best to more ...

Press Statements / Releases

Again, APC Acknowledges Tough 2016, Hails Buhari’s Payment Of N5000 To Poor Nigerians

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for fulfilling the promise the Party more ...

Art

Arrest of Ex Minister’s Kidnappers: See How Gang Members Unite Across Regional, Ethnic Divides

One of the obvious highlights of the police briefing on arrest of kidnappers of ex minister Bagudu Hirse in Kaduna and other parts more ...

Crime & Police

Arrest of Ex Minister’s Kidnappers: See How Gang Members Unite Across Regional, Ethnic Divides

One of the obvious highlights of the police briefing on arrest of kidnappers of ex minister Bagudu Hirse in Kaduna and other parts more ...

