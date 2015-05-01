The 49 Liars: A Rebuttal, By Prof. Is-haq O. Oloyede

“They have no knowledge of such a thing, nor their fathers. Grievous is the word that comes forth from their mouth. What they say is nothing but falsehood.” (Q.18:5) If I were a Pr ...

Despite ‘Difficult’ Year, APC Expresses Confidence In Buhari

The ruling A All Progressives Congress (APC) has acknowledged that Nigerians had a difficult 2016. APC Spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi who admitted this in the party’s New Year message ...

EFCC Boss, Magu, Appears In Public, Reassures IDPs

The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has told persons displaced by the insurgency in the North East not to be demoralized by thei ...

Dogara Urges Resilience Amid ‘Current Hardship’

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara, has urged Nigerians to be resilient in the face of the current hardship in the country, saying 2017 will bring succou ...

Buhari Admits Mistakes In Handling Of IDP Affairs, Addresses Shia Group At Last

By Danlami Nmodu President Muhammadu Buhari has admitted that  there were  mistakes and wrongdoings  in the handling of the issue of internally Displaced People, IDPs on the heels ...

Magu’s Reported Sack ‘Speculative and Preemptive’ -Presidency

Nigeria’s Presidency has  described reports of  the sack of acting Chairman, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu as “speculative and preemptive.” Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media ...

After Atiku’s Lamentation, Saraki Says ‘This Is Not The Time To Despair’

Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has congratulated Nigerians for witnessing the New Year in spite of the hard times and called for collective efforts to end the current ...

News

Rivers APC Hails Peterside on 46th Birthday

The Rivers State Chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, has hailed the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administratio more ...

Business

Access Bank Affirms Industry Leadership With ‘Bank Of The Year’ Award

Access Bank has affirmed its leadership of the Nigerian banking industry with its recent recognition as the ‘Bank of the Year’ at more ...

Politics

Ogoni People Solidly Behind Governor Wike, Says Kobani

The Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Mr Kenneth Kobani  has declared that the  Ogoni people remain solidly behind Governo more ...

Columns

Leadership, Governance And The Quest For Revolutionary Social Transformation, By Jaye Gaskia

Let us begin with a poem by David Diop titled ‘The Vultures’. But first who was David Diop? He was a poet of the African independe more ...

Interviews

Amazing Facts I Have Found Out About Atiku Abubakar – Paul Ibe

Recently in Yola, Adamawa State, MAZI PAUL IBE, head, Atiku Media Office sat down with some journalists for a chat about his boss, more ...

Sport

Rubbin’ Minds: DJ Cuppy Opens Up On Her Relationship With Footballer, Victor Anichebe

DJ sensation, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola popularly known as ‘DJ Cuppy’ on Sunday opened up about her relationship with Super Eagles more ...

World

Nigeria Won’t Let Down Guinea Bissau, Buhari Assures

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday assured that as the Chairman of ECOWAS Contact Group on Guinea Bissau, he will do his best to more ...

Press Statements / Releases

The 49 Liars: A Rebuttal, By Prof. Is-haq O. Oloyede

“They have no knowledge of such a thing, nor their fathers. Grievous is the word that comes forth from their mouth. What they say more ...

Art

Aso Rock Forces Planning To Poison Aisha Buhari, Says Apostle Suleman In 50 Prophecies

President of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle John Suleman has released 50 shocking prophecies for the year 2017. The Prophecies were more ...

Crime & Police

Magu’s Reported Sack ‘Speculative and Preemptive’ -Presidency

Nigeria’s Presidency has  described reports of  the sack of acting Chairman, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu as “speculative and preemptive.” S more ...

